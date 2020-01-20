Stefanik: President focused on delivering results

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was recently named as a chair for President Trump's reelection campaign in New York.

The president has called the congresswoman a rising star for her work in the impeachment hearings.

Stefanik spoke on Tuesday about the things Trump is doing that benefit her district in the North Country, citing the recent USMCA trade deal as a deal very beneficial to Northern New York businesses. She also talked about the president standing up for farmers and agriculture-- one of the largest industries in her district-- and his stance on manufacturing, where a lot of jobs are seen in the region.

"I am proud to have been named one of the chairs of President Trump's reelection campaign in New York. He continues to be very popular in upstate New York and is focused on delivering results," said Stefanik, R-New York.

While on the campaign, Stefanik will work to advance President Trump's agenda up and down the ballot in New York.