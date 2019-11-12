Stefanik: Trump has not committed impeachable offenses

The House impeachment inquiry into President Trump enters a new phase Wednesday with televised public hearings.

House Republicans, while standing firmly against the inquiry, have so far struggled to present a unified argument against impeachment the inquiry of Donald Trump. Some say while the President's actions are troubling and raise concerns, they are not impeachable.

New York Representative and Republican Elise Stefanik is on the House Intelligence Committee and will be participating in the two open hearings this week.

"First of all, I voted in opposition to the impeachment resolution moving the process forward. I do not believe the president has committed impeachable offenses. I think we need to have the open hearings. It's unfortunate that we've had virtually 20 hearings that have been closed to the public, closed to the media," Stefanik said.

This past week Congressional investigators released transcripts of closed door testimony from eight witnesses.

