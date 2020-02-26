Stefanik announces HUD grant for North Country town

Families needing an extra hand in New York's North Country are getting that help. Money is going to the Akwesasne Housing Authority in Hogansburg.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says $200,000 will help with services.

The housing authority offers programs to help New Yorkers increase or eliminate the need for welfare, improve living conditions and secure housing.

The grant coordinator says this is exciting news and she looks forward to providing services to elderly and disabled residents.