Stefanik calls for mobile COVID-19 test sites in North Country

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says she wants to see mobile COVID-19 testing sites in New York's North Country.

There are mobile testing sites available in Vermont but the North Country has none.

Albany just got its first testing site this week.

Stefanik says it's essential to have testing where people don't have to get out of the car, putting themselves or health care workers at risk.

"We should have multiple, multiple mobile testing centers in the district. Those requests have been made to the state by the county public health officials by basically every elected official from local on up. I think they are necessary upstate, again particularly given the high percentage of our population that are seniors and the number of seasonal residents who have shifted to their seasonal homes. We have to get data in order to drive the public health's decision," said Stefanik, R-New York.

There are no drive-thru testing sites in Essex, Clinton or Franklin counties. The three counties have administered more than 550 tests and have at least 66 confirmed cases.