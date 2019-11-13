Stefanik comes out punching, defending Trump

On day one of impeachment hearings, New York GOP Congressman Elise Stefanik has already taken a high-profile roll in defending the president.

Members of the House Intelligence Committee Wednesday kicked off hearings with questioning of the top diplomat in Ukraine, William Taylor, along with George Kent, a deputy assistant secretary of state.

Before the hearings could even get underway, House GOP leaders took aim at the process Democrats have used to investigate the president, by holding what they claim were "cult-like" closed hearings and saying its part of a larger failed effort by Democrats and the media to delegitimize the results of the 2016 election.

Rep. Stefanik interrupted to ask Committee Chair Adam Schiff if he will address Republicans' requests for witnesses. Schiff says he has already scheduled three witnesses requested by Republicans and will address others in due time.

Congressman Peter Welch, who also sits on the committee, has not had an opportunity to question witnesses Wednesday. Last week he told WCAX the evidence for impeachment was overwhelming.