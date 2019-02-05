Stefanik invites North Country man to State of the Union

President Donald Trump will address the country in his State of the Union Tuesday evening.

Members of Congress are able to bring a guest, and Steve Bowman of Clinton County got one of those hot tickets.

Bowman, who is well-known for his work in veterans services in the county, has worked hand in hand with Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-New York, since she took office.

He said when he got the call inviting him he tentatively said yes but had to run it by his wife.

Bowman is looking forward to learning from other guests at the State of the Union and hearing what the president has to offer.

"This is something that I never imagined that I would ever be going to a State of the Union, and then coming and being selected or invited to this is just something that I thought would never happen. It is a once in a lifetime experience," Bowman said.

Bowman left the North Country Sunday to travel to Maryland-- his kids and grandkids live there. He will be back in Plattsburgh Thursday.