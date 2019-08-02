Stefanik kicks off August recess at poultry farm

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik made a stop in the North Country Friday.

She visited Giroux Poultry Farm kicking off her August schedule touring the district while Congress is in recess.

She says she made agriculture a priority Friday because of the important role it plays in the North Country economy.

"Obviously their commitment to the community, the face that they employ hundreds of people -- it shows the importance of Ag businesses and it also highlights policy issues like fixing our immigration system so we have workable Ag visa programs, not only for the dairy industry but for seasonal --like apples -- but year round positions like the poultry industry," Stefanik said.

Although the Republican has said she supports creating agricultural visas for dairy farm workers to address labor shortages, ICE under President Trump has ramped up its crackdown on migrant workers.

Thursday Stefanik visited Essex County Hospital talking about health care. She has also voted along with her GOP counterparts to dismantle the Affordable Care Act without replacing it.