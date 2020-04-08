Stefanik pleased with change to Cuomo's executive order

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says a change in Governor Cuomo's executive order is better for the citizens of the North Country.

"I am pleased that Governor Cuomo significantly walked back New York's misguided Friday announcement to send the National Guard to take 20% of unused PPE and ventilators from Upstate to Downstate," says Stefanik in a statement.

Stefanik says the original wording would have put the National Guard in charge of taking 20 percent of the protective equipment from health care workers upstate, and brought them downstate.

She says the Department of Health will be coordinating the movement of equipment.