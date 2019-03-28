Stefanik pushes protections for early-onset Alzheimer's patients

New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is pushing for protections for those with early-onset Alzheimer's disease.

Stefanik is a co-lead on the bipartisan Younger Onset Alzheimer's Act, which would provide protections for people under 60 who are diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's.

It amends the Older Americans Act to include services for younger individuals.

In a statement, Stefanik said, "This heartbreaking disease that touches so many families deserves equal recognition and protection under the law."