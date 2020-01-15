Stefanik selected as Trump campaign chair in NY

A lawmaker from our region has been selected as a Trump campaign chair for New York.

Rep. Elise Stefanik was announced as an honorary state chair. The announcement said she will work to advance President Trump's agenda up and down the ballot in New York.

In a statement, Stefanik said: "I'm looking forward to working with his campaign to deliver another decisive victory in my district. President Trump's record of results will win handily over far-Left radical resistance in November."