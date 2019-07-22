Stefanik signs onto bill to help veterans organizations

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik signed onto a bill to renovate and repair VFW and American Legion Halls and Posts.

The legislation would create a $5 million grant program for veterans organizations.

The grants would be used for repairs and improvements to existing facilities or technology.

In a statement on the bill, the Republican said: "Funding long-overdue repairs and renovations for veterans' organizations is one small way we can continue to thank our veterans for their heroic service. Veterans should have a fully functional, up-to-date, and enjoyable place to congregate with each other."