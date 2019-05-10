Stefanik urges Homeland Security to keep up staffing at northern border

The Department of Homeland Security is facing backlash for a plan to transfer Customs and Border Protection personnel from the northern border to the southern border.

A group of bipartisan lawmakers from border states wrote the DHS a letter to try to stop the plan before it starts.

It read in part, "The abrupt transfer of needed personnel on the northern border will have economic and security implications on the facilitation of U.S.-Canada cross border trade and travel."

North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik, who voted to increase funding for security at the southern border, says that more personnel needs to be added at the southern border but not at the expense of the northern border.

"I represent the northern border and so much of our economy depends on the trading of goods across the border, that daily commerce. And so the letter reiterates to the DHS that my priority is that we are not seeing those transfers," said Stefanik, R-New York.

Stefanik said decreased staffing could lead to lines and long wait times at the border, impacting not just tourists but manufacturers who work on both sides of the border.

Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster of New Hampshire also signed the letter.