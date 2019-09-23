Steps everyone can take to protect bird populations

Officials with the Northern New York Audubon chapter say they are dismayed by a major study last week that found birds are vanishing from our skies at an alarming rate, but they say there are things everybody can do to help.

"This isn't a surprise to us but it is kind of eyeopening to see that it's not just those rare birds we hear about a lot," said Shelly Cihan with Northern New York Audubon.

The study in the journal Science by Cornell University researcher Kenneth Rosenberg showed that the wild bird population has dropped by 29 percent since 1970.

"The decline that they are talking about in the study is an actual decline in the birds -- we are losing them," Cihan said.

That means they aren't just relocating but they're dying. Cihan says it's not just one kind of bird that's vanishing but a plethora -- birds that are both home to our region and from afar. "Very common ones that you will see at your bird feeders -- robins and finches -- like golden finches or purple finches. But also starlings, red-winged black birds that are in the marshes around here," Cihan said.

Cihan said this isn't a new problem but the study has brought it to light. Now people are asking how they can help. "They recommend seven steps," Cihan said.

That list ranges from switching the kind of coffee you drink, because coffee farms destroy bird habitat, to using less plastic, because birds are eating it and dying. Not letting your cat outdoors is also a biggy. "Keep your cats on a leash when you walk them, as silly as that sounds, or try to keep your cats indoors so they aren't killing our songbird population," Cihan said.

A study from 2015 shows that cats kill 2.6 billion birds each year, 214 million dead from car collisions and 624 million dead from crashing into windows.

"Try to make your windows not as reflective or put a screen up so they don't look as reflective," Cihan said. She said citizens can also check in on bird populations. "Christmas Bird Counts happen every year and also Great Backyard Bird Counts."

That's where groups go out for a day and count all the birds they see, so organizations like Cornell University can collect data. Cihan says New York state is a;sp stepping up too. "We're lucky because New York state is having a breeding bird atlas next year and that will be a big count of all the birds that are breeding in New York state for ongoing monitoring in our area," she said.

Birds are a vital part to our ecosystem by pollinating plants and spreading seeds, so Cihan says the population problem is something everyone should be concerned about. "Without birds, our entire ecosystem would change," she said.

