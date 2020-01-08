Steps to End Domestic Violence seek help from Burlington

A Chittenden County domestic violence shelter is asking the city of Burlington for more money for a new shelter.

Administrators of ‘Steps to End Domestic Violence’ say they’re running out of space at the current shelter and they want to expand it.

Executive Director Ana Burke says the safe house has seven bedrooms but that’s not enough to meet the rising demand for emergency housing.

According to the organization’s annual report, they served 1,557 people last year, including 273 children. ‘Steps’ also provided emergency shelter to 226 adults and 99 children for a total of 14,719 nights. On average, 55 new callers dialed the hotline every month.

On Monday, Burke and two board members asked the city council for additional support for the organization.

Burke says more money would allow ‘Steps’ to better provide adequate resources and services to women and children trying to escape abuse.

“Having additional funding would certainly help us build our staff which would mean more hours spent with service users throughout their course, whether they’re just entering emergency housing, they’re in the middle of finding their next steps or they’re leaving emergency housing and they’re able to transition into alternative housing options as they begin to rebuild their lives,” Burke said.

‘Steps’ bought the shelter in 1986 with the city of Burlington’s help. The city contributed $105,000 to the down payment with the expectation that ‘Steps’ would eventually pay them back. ‘Steps’ is asking the city to consider a new deal that would alleviate them of the requirement to reimburse the city and would instead allow the $105,000 to go toward the new shelter.

The organization is also seeking financial help from the other towns in Chittenden County.

“It wasn’t just Burlington but we ask for an increase from 2 to 3 percent of municipal funding to support the general work that ‘Steps’ does within the community. So it wasn’t just an ask toward Burlington— certainly [Monday] night, it was — but we’re asking all the towns within the county. We’re presenting the same ask around an increase in town municipal funding,” said Burke.

The non-profit is facing other issues such as loss of United Way funding, minimal increases in state housing funding, and understaffing in the youth, legal, and education programs.

The next step is for ‘Steps’ to present its request to the Board of Finance at their next meeting in late January.

Burke says there’s no estimate on how much the new shelter will cost.