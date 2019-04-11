Steps you can take to cut your carbon footprint

Many people are concerned about the impacts of climate change and it's a big point of discussion as Democratic candidates push to take on President Trump next year.

But besides voting on people and policies, we're exploring what you can do about it.

Graham Turk works at Green Mountain Power as part of the Carbon Squad. He told our Galen Ettlin that the choices you make every day make a difference. Watch the video for the full interview.

GMP is hosting an energy fair this Saturday. The Earth Day Every Day Fair is at Dorset Park in South Burlington. It runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Click here for more information.