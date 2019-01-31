Sterling College names program for Wendell Berry

A new sustainable agricultural program developed by a Vermont College is inspired by the works of Kentucky author Wendell Berry.

Sterling College received a $2.5 million grant that will help fund the no-tuition degree program. The studies will be in Henry County, Kentucky, where Berry lives and writes works on nature, farming and the environment.

Berry says in a release it was essential to base the program in Kentucky. He says it "helps fill in a gap that is missing from local food movements on how future farmers can actually make a living farming."

The grant comes from the NoVo Foundation. Sterling College says admission will be highly selective but students will owe no tuition.

The Wendell Berry Farming Program will be led by Sterling faculty who live in Kentucky, the college said.

