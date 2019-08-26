WATCH LIVE: Bourgoin sentencing begins Monday

Watch our LIVESTREAM coverage as the man convicted of killing five teens in a wrong-way crash faces the judge for sentencing. And the families of the victims will get to tell the judge what they want to see happen to Steven Bourgoin.

The sentencing hearing is scheduled to get underway Monday at about 8:30 a.m. It could last into Tuesday.

In May, two-and-a-half years after a head-on crash on Interstate 89 that left Mad River Valley teens Mary Harris, Liam Hale, Cyrus Zshau, Eli Brookins and Janie Cozzi dead, a jury convicted the driver responsible, Steven Bourgoin, of five counts of second-degree murder. Each carries a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life.

We expect four of the five families of the teens to speak Monday. They'll likely tell the judge more about their children and what they lost the night of October 8, 2016.

We are also expecting to hear from a few victims from Bourgoin's second crash after he stole a police cruiser and drove the wrong way again.

Legal analyst Jerry O'Neill gave us his perspective on what both sides' strategies could be when they face the judge.

"The prosecution doesn't have to do much building because the judge has seen all the evidence in connection with the case you're going to hear from the families of those who died, and possibly others as well, and that will be very emotionally charged. The state probably doesn't need to do much more than that. Other than to say we want a sentence of probably life without parole. From the defense perspective, they probably will want to use the testimony of the psychiatric witnesses to show that there was diminished capacity here on some level and that the judge should impose, for example, no more than the minimum requirement of 20 years and should not impose a sentence of life without parole," said O'Neil.

It's not clear who the defense will bring in to speak on Bourgoin's behalf.

It's also unclear whether Bourgoin will address the court himself. He did not speak at trial and does not have to say anything at sentencing either.

