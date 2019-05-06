Trial for wrong-way crash that killed 5 teens set to begin

The trial for Steven Bourgoin, the man accused of murder in wrong-way crash that killed five teens, is set to get underway Monday.

Steve Bourgoin

The crash happened back in 2016 on I-89 in Williston stunned the Mad River Valley community and grabbed the attention of the entire state.

On October 8, 2016, Liam Hale, Cyrus Zschau, Eli Brookens, Mary Harris and Janie Cozzi were all killed in a crash that police say Bourgoin intentionally caused.

He is accused of going the wrong way at nearly 80 mph late on a Saturday night, crashing his pickup truck into the car full of teens returning home from a concert.

But it didn't end there, police say as they were trying to save the teens' lives, Bourgoin stole a police car and drove off. He then allegedly made a U-turn, only to plow back into the original crash scene at more than 100 mph.

All five teens died but Bourgoin survived. While recovering at the hospital, he pleaded not guilty to five counts of second degree murder.

Court documents indicate Bourgoin suffered from PTSD and did seek medical attention the morning before the deadly crash.

His lawyers don't dispute that Bourgoin was the driver, but they will try to convince the jury that he's not legally responsible using expert testimony to show Bourgoin was insane at the time of the crash.

Prosecutors will try to counter that by showing that Bourgoin had a history of similar behavior, including an incident earlier in 2016 where he allegedly threatened to drive his ex-girlfriend and their child into a pond.

Lawyers on both sides last week selected a jury of 10 women and six men. Four of them will later be selected as alternates.