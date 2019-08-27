Bourgoin's attorney plans to file appeal to Vermont Supreme Court

We now know the man convicted of killing five teenagers in a 2016 wrong-way crash will spend most of his life in prison.

Steven Bourgoin was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison.

Vermont Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin handed the sentence Monday after testimony from families of the victims and others impacted by the 2016 crashes.

Bob Katims, the defense attorney, says they plan to file an appeal, which is an automatic appeal to the Vermont Supreme Court.

He cites a mistrial that was denied halfway through the case regarding undisclosed evidence, along with the issue of the court meeting with the jury afterwards.

"The Supreme Court will be looking at the actual trial. There may be some limited issues with regard to the actual sentencing, with regard to the trial, we feel we have some strong issues on appeal, and we will be filing a brief with the Supreme Court in the near future with regard to those," said Katims.

He says he will not be handling the case in the Supreme Court, instead Defender General's Central Office will be.

Chittenden County State's Attorney Sarah George says Bourgoin's minimum to serve is 30 years and he will be eligible in about 26 years with credit for time served.

"I still at the end of the day don't take lightly that he was sentenced to 30 years even. It's a significant amount of time in jail. He will be eligible for release when he's 66-years-old, that's a lifetime in jail. It's twice as long as these kids lived. I believe that our request for 40 years was valid. I think it was supported by the evidence that came in at trial and the jury's verdicts, but I'm not standing up here upset that the court gave what it did," said George.

George says there is a sense of relief knowing the case is over.

"It has consumed us for nearly three years, and I think it's going to take a while for us to really feel the relief of it being over," said George.