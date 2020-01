Stickers are being put on drinks that kids are more likely to try.

Winooski high school students are joining a national Sticker Shock campaign.

They'll be at Sammy's Quick Stop in Winooski putting blue and white advisory stickers on packs of alcoholic beverages like beer, wine, cider and seltzers that appeal to underage drinkers.

Sticker Shock raises awareness about underage drinking.

The goal is to make adults think twice about buying alcohol for those who are underage.