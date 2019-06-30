Still Fighting

Back in December, we introduced you to Alex Blair. The Senior at BFA Farifax is also a volunteer firefighter at the Cambridge Fire Department in Jeffersonville. Last fall, she was diagnosed with Lukemia. In March, we learned that she was Lukemia free after phase one of treatment. But weeks later, before her state championship softball game, Alex found out her Lukemia had returned. She was able to attend graduation and even spoke to the graduates.

Now, Scott Fleishman is joined by Alex's friends to talk about the "Be the Match" event. An event held to find Alex a bone marrow donor.

