Still no construction underway at Burlington's CityPlace

It has been months since we've seen any activity at Burlington's big downtown development project.

The city is keeping its cards close to the vest and not commenting on the status of CityPlace.

Our Connor Cyrus has more on the city's strategy for managing the massive project that seems to be at a standstill.

Jeff Glassberg is the city's project manager for CityPlace. Glassberg says the city is waiting to hear from developer Brookfield Properties.

It's the third week of July and there is still no construction. Glassberg acknowledges this is not a good sign.

He says CityPlace is a private development and it's important the owner gives the public an update on the project. Glassberg says the status quo won't last.

He also said the city strongly encourages and expects an update from the developer later this week. After that, the city would update the public.