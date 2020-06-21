Still too early for cyanobacteria blooms at Burlington beaches

With temperatures in the High 80's and low 90's over the past week, a some are concerned about cyanobacteria blooms at Burlington beaches.

The Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Department says that it's a bit early to be seeing blooms in Lake Champlain, but officials have been taking water samples twice a week, and visually checking beaches every day.

"We are keeping a close eye because we've got a lot of ripe conditions for cyanobacteria right now and all the tests have been good so far; once we see a bloom, we will close our beaches down," said Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront Director Cindi Wight.

Officials say to avoid bodies of water with a bright green color, and spots that contain see-through lines of the same color. The Parks Department asks if you see a bloom, report it to the city.

