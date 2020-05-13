Stipends for nursing home workers in New Hampshire

Nursing home workers in New Hampshire have begun receiving hazard pay, and the state is getting more money for coronavirus testing and contact tracing.

With more than a dozen outbreaks at longterm care facilities, the state has increased testing and taken steps to shore up a struggling workforce.

Gov. Chris Sununu said Wednesday that 22,000 workers are now getting an extra $300 per week.

The state hopes to test all nursing home residents but so far has reached between 30 and 40 percent.

Meanwhile, the state's congressional delegation said New Hampshire is getting $61 million for testing and contact tracing.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)