Stock car racing returns to Vermont this week.

It begins with dirt track racing.

On Monday, Devil's Bowl Speedway will host the "COVID Crusher" event.

It begins at 7 pm.

There are no general admission spectators allowed, so it will be restricted to pit area admission only.

The Thunder Road season opener has been set for this week as well.

On Thursday, Northeast Sports Network will hold the event pay per view at 7 pm.

For the time being, this is the only way stock car fans can experience the thrill of the Barre high banks under an agreement with the state of Vermont.

There are no in-person spectators allowed.

The plan is to follow the original season schedule as closely as possible this year.