Police: Woman stole a car, caused multi-car pile up in Burlington

A woman who police have interacted with hundreds of times over the years adds another incident to the long list.

Police say she stole a woman's car, caused a multi-car pile up and sent a pregnant passenger to the hospital.

They say just after 11 a.m. Thursday, Sheila Cochones stole a black Acura that was left idling on pearl street.

Then, the calls came in for a crash on Colchester Avenue and when police got there, they saw four cars scattered in the road.

Witnesses told police Cochones was speeding and tried to pass other cars, hit one head-on and one almost head-on and hit a tree.

She was taken to the hospital and then arrested.

Police say she has seven felony convictions and 22 misdemeanors.

Her charges this time include DUI and taking a car.