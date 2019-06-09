Stolen car found in Missisquoi River

On Sunday, police say a kayaker told them they saw a car in the water near the John's Bridge fishing access in Swanton.

A police dive team located the 2010 Chevy Equinox, and found no one inside.

An investigation revealed that the car belongs to Craig and Jennifer Fregeau of Franklin, and that it had been stolen from the Village of Swanton on May 15.

Police say it has likely been in the river since it was stolen.

"As it's in the middle of the river with no access points, we have no idea how it got there. Driven, pushed, or possibly carried by the current from one point to another. We are unsure," said Vermont State Police Trooper Benjamin Weed.

It is unclear if the car has been removed from the river.

The investigation into the theft of the vehicle is on going.