Stolen, damaged custom-car now back in Vermont

A custom-car that was stolen and damaged on its way to a Las Vegas car show is now back home in Vermont.

Quintin Brothers Auto & Performance will debut their $200,000 damaged car Friday night, so that you can get an up close and personal look at how this car was displayed at the SEMA car show in Las Vegas.

We told you about it's wild ride after a man stole it early this month and went on a 14-car police chase, hitting a police car.

"It has a story with video footage to back it up, so yeah, it's got a following now. So the car is kind of worth more now than it was," said Pete Quintin, co-owner of Quintin Brothers Auto & Performance. "It was just a mob around the car for four days. There's million-dollar cars there. People usually don't go see a wrecked car."

Quintin Brothers decided to leave the car as is with police tape still on it with trash inside.

"We're really still frustrated about the whole thing. Everybody in this shop put a lot of work in this car. Lot of interest in what we do now, which is kind of a nice, in a sad way, but it worked out great, as far as exposure for us," said Quintin.

The open house goes from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday night.