Stolen weather vane honoring Essex school shooting victim replaced

A weather vane to honor an Essex teacher killed in a 2006 school shooting is back up after it was stolen earlier this year.

Family and friends of Alicia Shanks gathered Thursday to reinstall the turtle weather vane atop the gazebo at Essex Elementary School. The structure was built to honor the teacher who was killed in a 2006 shooting at the school. Christopher Williams went to the school to target his ex-girlfriend who worked there. She escaped, but Shanks was shot and killed.

In January, thieves took the weather vane and never returned it. But two anonymous donors came forward to local sculptor Jack Chase and asked him to recreate it with the help of Triangle Metal Fab in Milton.

Shanks' husband, Stephen, says he's thankful to see the weather vane go back up. "It made me a little angry, but more sad, absolutely sad. It's pretty personal, and I'm assuming that the people that took it had no idea about what it represents to the community, to me -- very excited to have the sculpture replaced," he said.

