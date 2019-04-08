Stone memorials chiseled in Vermont delivered to ground zero

Six granite monoliths that were chiseled in Vermont have been delivered to the World Trade Center in New York City.

We spoke with the crew that did the work at Rock of Ages in Barre this past January.

The granite manufacturing company won the bid over a year ago to chisel the Canadian granite. The stone sculptures honor those who were sickened or died from toxins while cleaning up the site of the Sept. 11 terrorist attack. Steel salvaged from the original World Trade Center was incorporated into the stone structures which now point to the sky outside the National September 11th Memorial & Museum.