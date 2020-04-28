Stopping scammers from targeting seniors' stimulus checks

Senior citizens are being targeted for their stimulus checks-- that's according to New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan.

She says people are calling the elderly posing as businesses and asking for personal information to expedite payments. The scammers then use that information to redirect the checks.

Hassan says she is trying to get the word out to protect the most vulnerable.

"I've sent a letter with other senators to the IRS asking them to strengthen their anti-fraud tools as they get these stimulus payments out the door. I've asked that they publicize these scams so that people are alert to them, and to strengthen their cybersecurity," said Hassan, D-New Hampshire.

Hassan says anyone who thinks they've been scammed should contact their local police department.

There is also a website to report scams. Click here to visit it.