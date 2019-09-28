Store robbery in East Wallingford

Vermont State Police are looking for help to identify a man they say robbed Mac's Market in East Wallingford.

Friday evening just before 6:30, police say a man told the clerk he had a gun and demanded cash. No weapon was displayed but the man did get away with money from the register.

He was described as a white male, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, wearing dark clothes. Police are asking anyone that was in the area, that might have noticed anything suspicious to contact them.