Storm blamed for Burlington oil spill

A neighborhood in Burlington is dealing with an oil spill that may be related to a weekend storm.

It happened on North Avenue at Leonard Street near the entrance of Leddy Park.

Public Works says they got the call Monday and are looking into the mess. They say there may have been oil in the storm drain. Public Works has already requested a cleanup in the area.

Neighbor Carolynn Smith says she smelled it the moment she got out of her car.

"I had to take the dog out right after so I was trying to keep him away from it because it was, it was really strong. I didn't want anything to affect him. But it was, it was some kind of chemically-ish smell, it was really weird," Smith said.

Public Works says they think it may have happened because of the storm over the weekend. They're looking into monitoring the area in case it happens again.