Storm brings potential flooding and freezing rain

UPDATE: As of 6:15 a.m. there are under 250 reported power outages in Vermont, of those 168 are in Caledonia County, 62 in Rutland County and one in Chittenden County. Essex, New York still has 150 reported outages.

_________________________

A winter storm bringing potential flooding and freezing rain moved into our area Saturday afternoon and into the early hours of Sunday morning.

About 600 power outages have been reported in Vermont as of 5:30 a.m. Sunday. There are a reported 150 outages in Essex, N.Y..

Crews have been on standby since Friday night to deal with the various issues that could come from the storm, including downed power lines and slippery roads.

The storm is expected to move out of the area by late Sunday morning, but we may not know the extent of the flooding issues until later in the day as rivers begin to crest.

