Storm causes treacherous driving, gives students first snow day

The calendar says November but a potent winter storm dropped upwards of a foot of snow in some areas Tuesday, causing treacherous driving and closing hundreds of schools across the region. Now, get ready for the deep freeze.

The day started off with slick roads, making for a slow commute. As of Tuesday afternoon, Vermont State Police reported 70 crashes on highways, mostly with minor damage and no significant injuries.

On main streets across the region, thousands continue to clean up, some making a little cash on the side and others as a way to help out the community.

"You see a lot of people taking care of a lot of people and you help out a lot of people when it's snowing. You're taking your shovel and whatnot, helping out neighbors or the little old lady across the street," said Tobias Mason of Plattsburgh.

Even after the snowfall, shovels scrapers and sidewalk salt continue to fly off of the shelves at Waterbury Hardware, working overtime during and after the storm.

"We try to keep on top of it but this particular storm caught us a little off guard, but we'll recover pretty quickly," said the store's Camille Mason.

Though many made good progress on the cleanup, the fight isn't over quite yet. Burlington and Winooski both have parking bans in effect Tuesday night. Car owners can park in city garages for free while city crews continue to clear the roads.

STUDENTS ECSTATIC FOR FIRST SNOW DAY OF YEAR

There were no classes Tuesday at some 386 schools in Vermont, New Hampshire and New York, and 77 schools started late. Many headed to the local sledding hill to get an early start on the season.

"I felt very excited," said Olivia Walker, a Plattsburgh 3rd grader who headed to Fox Hill to sled.

A exciting start to the day as these kids learned it was the first snow day of the season

"A about 6 a.m. got a call about a two-hour delay and I thought, 'alright, it's better than nothing.' I wake up, my friend over here gives me a phone call at 7:30 and he tells me we have a snow day," said Nicholas LaBombard, 6th grade.

"I didn't think we were going to have a snow day, so I was pretty happy," said Ben Grafstein, 6th grade.

"I mean, it's kind of crazy that it's before Thanksgiving, but I'll take it," said Maxwell Grafstein.

First thing on their minds was to break out the sleds. "Sledding with my dad," Walker said.

And they're ready to ride down the hill and hike back up.

"You know, it's fun -- the adrenaline of going down the hill," Ben said.

Pure joy on their faces -- even after a tumble or two. "I like sledding because it's really fun," Walker said.

And staying warm doesn't seem to be a problem. "I have a lot of layers on. I have like three layers on under this, Maxwell said.

These expert sledders have advice for you too, so you can glide through the snow just like them. "I like to cross my legs, that helps a lot to go faster," Maxwell said.

"You could just go straight down the hill or you could try and take yourself to the limit and go off course -- I personally like to do it, and it's pretty fun," LaBombard said.

And while these North Country kids rejoice in the first snow day, they are asking Mother Nature not to be too generous with the snow "If we have too many, it goes into summer, so I don't want to have too many," Maxwell said.

The sledders say it's all about the first push from the top of the hill that will make or break the ride. They also said to be careful so you don't get hurt.

