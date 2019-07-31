BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) Storm creates damage throughout the region, with one of them possibly causing this fire in North Hero.
Rob Swanson with "The Islander" newspaper says a garage area of a home on Pelot's Point Road was a wall of flame when crews got there. They think lightning may have started it.
The storms also left a mark in the Burlington area.
There were trees down on Woodbury Road in the New North End and in a home in Crescent Beach.
A mobile home in St. Albans saw some damage too.
Crews were working throughout the evening on repairing the damage left behind.