Storm creates damage throughout the region, with one of them possibly causing this fire in North Hero.

Rob Swanson with "The Islander" newspaper says a garage area of a home on Pelot's Point Road was a wall of flame when crews got there. They think lightning may have started it.

The storms also left a mark in the Burlington area.

There were trees down on Woodbury Road in the New North End and in a home in Crescent Beach.

A mobile home in St. Albans saw some damage too.

Crews were working throughout the evening on repairing the damage left behind.