Storm leaves slick roads around the region

A warning to drivers that dropping temperatures can cause black ice and extremely slippery conditions on the roads. That's according to VTrans crews working around the clock plowing and treating the roads during this sloppy storm.

It seems the central and southern parts of the state saw the messiest weather Monday. Our Adam Sullivan saw a pretty constant mix of rain and freezing rain in the Upper Valley. And the further south he went, the wetter it got, making for poor conditions for motorists.

Drivers on Interstate 91 were traveling well below the posted speed limit Monday. A mix of snow and freezing rain made conditions difficult throughout the day.

"Well, they are not very good. Pretty slippery. People were going very slow most of the time," said Chris Hanscom of Hartland.

There were several accidents around the region. State police in New Hampshire reminded drivers to slow down.

Jennifer Stetson of Springfield suggested people should avoid travel altogether.

"They are slippery. They are just really slippery and icy," Stetson said.

Plow crews are out in force both on the highways and in cities and towns. VTrans crews working out of the Springfield garage said they started clearing the roads Sunday evening and have been working around the clock as this wintry mix rolls through the region.

"Well, there is a lot of sleet, so it is like driving on marbles for a lot of it right now. A lot of freezing rain. It's a mix of pretty much everything," said Chad Carey of VTrans. "You got to plow off the sleet because the salt really doesn't have a lot of effect on the sleet so you have to plow it and salt it constantly."

And officials say as the temperatures drop, the roads will become even more slippery into the overnight hours, not exactly ideal conditions for those forced to deal with them.

"I snowmobile, so yeah, I want snow. I would much rather have that than this," Hanscom said.

Green Mountain Power brought in extra line workers, anticipating outages caused by the ice and high winds. However, so far those outages have been minimal, mostly in the central and southern parts of the region.