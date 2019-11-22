Storms could foil some holiday travelers

We're heading into a busy travel weekend and week ahead.

Airlines for America estimates 31.6 million Americans will fly for the holiday season. That's 3.7 percent more than last year.

We saw some travelers jetting out Friday afternoon from the Burlington International Airport. The airport recommends you get there a couple of hours early and be patient.

"We are definitely watching the weather. We've seen a couple patterns that are coming in and we're hoping for the very best. We expect that we'll be getting people out. It'll again be the connecting airports. So we hope that the weather pattern doesn't hurt them at all," said Gene Richards, the director of aviation at the airport.

The busiest travel day is expected to be Sun., Dec. 1.