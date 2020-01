Stowe Mountain Rescue teams got an early start to their 2020 missions after rescuing a dog at Bingham Falls in Mt. Mansfield State Forest.

According to their Facebook page, the 12-year-old dog was going for a walk on New Year's morning when she slid into the middle of the gorge.

We're told Greta landed uninjured on a rock in the river.

Crews say the owner wisely called 911 rather than going in after her.

Rescue crews were able to successfully rescue the dog.