Stowe Mountain Resort rejoices with extra natural snow

It's still technically fall, but for many Americans, it feels like winter. That's true here at home, where it looks like winter, too.

With the snow coming down Tuesday, skiers have something to rejoice about as resorts gear up to open.

A conservative estimate from Stowe Mountain Resort shows Mount Mansfield received about 5 inches at the base and 10 inches at the lift summit overnight Monday. Then about 3 - 6 inches during the day Tuesday and another one to three into Wednesday morning.

Officials say those numbers will be finalized sometime Wednesday.