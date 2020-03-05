Stowe Mountain Resort to honor Burton founder with trail name

Stowe Mountain Resort is honoring the father of snowboarding by naming a trail after him.

Jake Burton Carpenter

The resort plans to unveil "Jake's Ride" next Friday. Burton leaders say the popular path known as "Lullaby Lane" was Jake Burton Carpenter's favorite place to ride, so Stowe officials plan to replace the trail sign in a ceremony at 2 p.m. on March 13th. And once the ribbon is cut, you can take a turn on the slope Carpenter called home.

"He loved it. I mean, there's all kinds of little side hits -- you can flow through it, you can duck into the trees. I think it was just one of those ones where it just made him happy," said Burton's Jeff Boliba.

The unveiling is all part of the global event dubbed "A Day for Jake." Resorts around the world are offering free lift tickets next Friday for those who pre-register online. Stratton Mountain is the only one participating in our area.

