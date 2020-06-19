Stowe, Okemo, Mount Snow set to open June 26th

If you enjoy summer gondola rides, Stowe Resort is getting ready to open theirs back up to the public.

The tow-road will reopen in two weeks.

But before you go, you should know there will be enhanced safety protocols in place.

Guests will be required to wear facemasks when interacting with employees, and they will be required to use hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing from other visitors and families.

Vail Resort's Senior Manager of Communications for the Northeast Region Jeff Wise says that the lessons and best practices they can learn now will only help them later in the year.

"Our goal wasn't to do it fast or, do it first, our goal is really to do it right and apply that to this winter," Wise said.

