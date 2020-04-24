Stowe Rescue crews issues warning after Smugglers' Notch incident

Stowe Mountain Rescue crews are warning about hitting the trails after a dangerous rescue Thursday night.

Crews say they helped two hikers who found themselves in steep, snowy, and icy conditions on the Sterling Pond Trail in Smugglers' Notch.

We're told crews had to use a set of ropes and harnesses to get the hikers out of their dangerous locations.

They want to remind you that while it may be warm in the valley, the weather is different in higher elevations.

Rescue crews are still recommending micro spikes and light crampons when hiking above 1800 feet.