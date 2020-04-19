Stowe Street Cafe chef using downtime to cook for community

WCAX has featured folks from across our area doing what they can to help feed those in need with free meals.

There are too many to mention everyone, but our Scott Fleishman did find one chef in Waterbury using her free time to cook up what she can for her community.

"This is as much for my sanity as it is for anything else. Right now, it just feels like the right thing to do for me. I have the ability to produce massive quantities of food that I can do very economically," says chef Stephanie Biczko.

Biczko is the chef at the Stowe Street Cafe in Waterbury.

The restaurant closed temporarily about a month ago.

"We hand them off to the cases workers to deliver to those families so not only does it get to provide them food, but it also provides them an opportunity to check on their families, which is just as important I think right now," she says.

Biczko isn't alone in this venture.

There's other people cooking meals in their kitchens.

On Friday they drop off the food to the cafe so it can be sanitized and ready to go.

Perishable food from the cafe was used to make the meals in the beginning. Biczko says since then, she has received large food donations from restaurant owners in the area and monetary donations from community members to keep the effort going.

"Yeah. I can't...it's just amazing and the support from the community has just been incredible," she says.

