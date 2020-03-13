Stowe and Stratton Mountains to honor Burton founder Friday

Stowe Mountain Resort is honoring the father of snowboarding by naming a trail after him Friday. It will be called "Jake's Ride.

Burton leaders say the popular path known as "Lullaby Lane" was Jake Burton Carpenter's favorite place to ride. So they're renaming it after him and officially showing it off at 12:45 p.m.

Burton Carpenter is known for being the soul of snowboarding.

He died of cancer last year.

Resorts around the world are offering free lift tickets next Friday for those who pre-register online. Stratton Mountain is the only one participating in our area.