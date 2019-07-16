Stowe dog deaths highlight threat from toxic algae

Officials in Vermont say the deaths of two dogs after they drank water from a private pond and the closure of two beaches underscore the reasons for concern over cyanobacteria.

New England Cable News reports the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources says small breed dogs fell ill and died earlier this year after swimming in a pond on private property in Stowe. Their owner of the adult dog and puppy contacted the state last month.

Cyanobacteria can produce harmful toxins and often flourishes during hot days of summer.

On Monday, the Burlington Parks, Recreation, and Waterfront Department closed the cove at Oakledge Park to swimmers because of a suspected cyanobacteria bloom. The city's busy North Beach was closed Friday for the same reason.

