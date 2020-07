The Stoweflake Hot Air Balloon festival is canceled this year.

Organizers say it's with a heavy heart that 34th annual tradition is a no-go.

They say they couldn't, in good conscience, bring together thousands of people in a manner that is safe for everyone.

This is a big event for Stowe and brings people to their hotels, restaurants and stores.

We're told a handful of balloons will be flown over the town next Friday through Sunday so people can still see some flying the sky.