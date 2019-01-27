Stranded chair lift riders wait in the cold for evacuation

More than 160 skiers and snowboarders were evacuated off the chair-lift at Stowe Mountain Resort Sunday.

Some were stranded dozens of feet in the air for hours. Video sent to WCAX from a witness showing ski patrol using rope to rappel people down, one-by-one, from the 'Lookout Double Lift'.

Keri Crafts, and her two daughters, were about half way up the mountain around 10:30 A.M. when it stopped. She says they sat there for about 2 and half hours and at one point, she saw people start to jump from the chairs to the ground.

"We got off and we were so frozen, it was probably 20 degrees, maybe. With the winds and snow, many people we talked to were like, we can't even ski down," said Keri Crafts of Burlington.

The Mountain says the lift stopped because of issues with the electrical system. They say guests were safely evacuated by around 1 o'clock. WCAX was told those who were stuck were offered 1 day lift ticket vouchers.