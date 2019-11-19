Stranger steps up to donate kidney to North Country man

Tough barely begins to describe what life has been like the last five years for Nick LaValley and his family. That is until they finally got a call they had been waiting for. Our Kelly O'Brien has the exclusive story of what it means to be North Country Strong.

"It's been rough, lot of ups, lot of downs. Stressful," mom Melissa LaValley said.

Since 2014, Nick LaValley has spent his days in hospital beds, undergoing chemotherapy and dialysis.

"Most of the time after dialysis you're pretty tired, wiped out. It takes a lot out of you," Nick LaValley said.

LaValley was 18 when symptoms first started to show. He went to three different doctors for diagnosis in three different states. Ultimately, the diagnosis was IgA deficiency.

"It's an autoimmune disease," he said.

LaValley needs a kidney. He's been on the search for years. That's how Sara Laundry came into his life-- all because of a Facebook post.

"I reached out to a mutual friend and said, 'Hey, do you know if he's found a donor?' She said, 'I don't know, message him.' So I did and he said, 'No, call Dartmouth,'" Laundry said.

They both have been going through the process to make sure they were a perfect match. LaValley and Laundry had only met once before this interview for their issue testing. More tests revealed even more.

"So were distantly related," Laundry said. "It's North Country which makes it even more important to help him."

You might be thinking, why would a complete stranger offer their organ to someone they don't even know? For Laundry, that's an easy answer.

"The statistics are like 25 people a day die waiting for an organ and here I am with a perfectly good one with someone that needs it and here have it," she said.

"I'm so happy a stranger can just go and donate an organ like that," LaValley said.

It will be changing his life in more ways than one. He and his fiancée have a wedding to plan after surgery. A new chapter for this 23-year-old to live a long and healthy life.

"It means so much. I'm going to get most of my life back," he said.

Laundry has her final physical Nov. 25 to make sure her body will be able to handle this surgery. Then, they want to have the surgery as soon as possible after so LaValley can get his life back.

Click here for more information on organ donation.