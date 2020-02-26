Stratton Mountain to honor Burton founder with free day for snowboarders

Burton Snowboards will honor their late founder next month with a day of free lift tickets for snowboarders at selected resorts across the country.

Jake Burton Carpenter died in November after an eight-year battle with cancer. The company he created in 1977 will be having "A Day for Jake" on March 13th, offering free lift tickets to snowboarders who pre-register. Burton's offices and stores will also be closed.

The only resort in our area participating is Stratton Mountain. Registration is required on the event website by March 8th at midnight.

